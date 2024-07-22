Eric Bischoff Explains Why AEW Is 'Dying' Instead Of Growing

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW critic Eric Bischoff has once again lambasted the promotion for their declining viewership.

While speaking on his "83 Weeks" podcast, the former WCW executive categorically stated that AEW's viewership — which has seen a decrease over the last few months — is down mainly due to the product that Tony Khan and co. have put out.

Advertisement

"They're down because the audience is not buying the product," declared Bischoff. "Less and less people buy the product every week. What do they have, like 2800 people at their 250th landmark show, with the two biggest stars in the company and they drew less than 3,000 people? That's not cyclical, that's just dying."

Bischoff compared AEW's numbers to their rival WWE, arguing how the Endeavor-owned promotion is setting new records each year. "WWE's business is up year-over-year. They're setting financial records every time they open their mouths — attendance records, ratings, year-over-year business is not cyclical for them it's only cyclical for AEW."

When informed that the upcoming All In show has so far sold 40,000 tickets, Bischoff dismissed it, stating that Warner Brothers Discovery wouldn't be interested in those numbers. "Who gives a f**k?" railed Bischoff. "I don't think Warner Brothers Discovery does. I don't think that the people that didn't buy tickets to last night's 250th episode landmark mega event [do]."

Advertisement

He added that he doesn't take joy in ridiculing AEW's records, instead stating that he doesn't like the excuses that are given for the promotion's dwindling numbers.