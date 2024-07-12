Ticket Sales Update For AEW All In 2024

AEW are firmly on the road to Wembley Stadium, as the card for AEW All In is starting to come together. Following the most recent "AEW Dynamite," the matches for the AEW World and Women's World Championships have been confirmed, with Swerve Strickland defending his title against Bryan Danielson, while "Timeless" Toni Storm will face former protégé Mariah May. Outside of the card, the biggest talking point about All In is the attendance. The 2023 figure of 81,035 broke the world record for most paid attendance for a wrestling show, but the turnstile count eventually came in at just under 73,000. However, what will the figure be for 2024? In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer touched on where he thinks the eventual attendance figure will end up.

At time of writing, just under 41,000 tickets have been sold for the 2024 event, with the current setup equipped to hold just over 51,000 fans according to Wrestletix. However, Meltzer noted that people within AEW have claimed that 45,000 tickets had been sold before any matches had officially been announced. Regardless of what number is true, Meltzer claimed that there is a sense of confidence within AEW that tickets will begin to move at a quicker rate now that the card is being confirmed, as well as the fact that the company will be in the UK much earlier than last year for media, and the August 21 taping of "Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" in Cardiff.

The goal looks to be 50,000 for AEW President Tony Khan, which Meltzer believes will be considered a success if they hit that number, and with over six weeks to go until bell time, there is every chance that number could be surpassed if the show builds as much anticipation as last year.

