Tony Khan Comments On AEW Viewership Figures

The June 19 edition of "AEW Dynamite" saw the show draw its lowest rating ever, averaging just over 500,000 viewers on the night. The June 26 episode of "Dynamite" increased to 680,000, which is lower than the show's typical ratings since its inception. Despite this, AEW president Tony Khan believes that the promotion is doing well on the television front.

"We've had historically really strong numbers and maintain really strong numbers in TV and that is the thing we need to do is keep doing what we're doing because the numbers we have are numbers people in TV would kill to have," Khan told "Wrestling Observer Radio."

While Khan has been known to take shots at WWE's "Raw" viewership during down periods, he is choosing to focus on his own product at the moment. Furthermore, he thinks that WWE's impressive media right deals will bode well for AEW moving forward.

"I really need to focus on doing good shows for AEW, not about what the competition is doing. I think that in this case our competition going out ahead of us and getting good media rights deals was a positive for us and actually is good for us because we have very good historical comps, and these comps are very favorable for us."

It seems that Khan is content with AEW's ratings, but some of the company's stars believe the company is experiencing a lull. Will Ospreay said that AEW is facing growing pains at the moment, but he believes the promotion will bounce back.