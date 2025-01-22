Tony D'Angelo Retains WWE NXT NA Title With Help From Izzi Dame

Tony D'Angelo retained his NXT North American Championship over Ridge Holland with a little help from Izzi Dame on Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT." The match between D'Angelo and Holland was made official last week, after Holland had been trailing "The Don" and attacked him twice over the last few weeks.

D'Angelo and Holland locked up immediately, with The Family watching at ringside. It didn't take long for Shawn Spears, who had also been seeking a title shot, to come down the ramp to look on and distract D'Angelo. Brooks Jensen and Niko Van ran down the ramp to beat up on Luca Crusifino and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, further distracting "The Don."

While he was distracted, it looked like Holland was about to win, until Dame appeared from the crowd and delivered a big boot to Holland, taking him down. D'Angelo pinned Holland for the win. Dame looked on, and told D'Angelo they were even, after he protected her from Spears, who was looking to recruit her to his stable in previous weeks.