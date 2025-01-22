Kurt Angle Discusses Who Deserves To Induct John Cena Into WWE Hall Of Fame

It's possible that the first inductee into the 2026 WWE Hall Of Fame will be none other than John Cena, especially after revealing that he will be retiring from in-ring competition at the end of December this year. That said, the person given the honor to induct Cena into the Hall Of Fame is unpredictable due to the amount of influential rivals and mentors he's had throughout his career. In a recent edition of "Insight," Chris Van Vliet informed five-time WWE Champion Kurt Angle that he is currently the favorite to induct Cena into the Hall Of Fame, but the "Olympic Hero" believes two specific people could be given the honor to induct him instead.

"There are a lot of people that deserve to induct John," Angle said. "Randy Orton who was his biggest I guess competition or his nemesis but Stephanie McMahon, don't forget that she's the one that discovered his rapping ability and she was a big fan of his. I mean she really supported him quite often. But no listen, I'd be honored to induct John Cena, you know the one thing I want to say about him is he has shown that he is possibly the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. Winning 16 World Heavyweight titles in one company, Ric Flair won 16, but he won them in NWA and WCW and WWE ... but to do it all in one company that makes you that company's big greatest star."

Angle also believes that Cena deserves to win a 17th world title before entering retirement. He also expressed being open to the idea of making a WWE appearance if he is needed to participate in any segments with Cena.

