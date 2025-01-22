Oba Femi Overcomes Eddy Thorpe To Retain WWE NXT Title

Two weeks ago, Oba Femi captured the NXT Championship in a triple threat match against Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe. Tonight on "WWE NXT," he and Thorpe met again, this time in his first televised title defense. Also yet again, Femi emerged victorious.

With WWE Hall of Famer DDP and former WWE Tag Team Champions Grayson Waller and Austin Theory looking on, Thorpe and Femi fought hard, with Thorpe repeatedly taking the big man off his feet. Still, Femi remained resilient.

In the closing sequences, Thorpe landed an elbow drop off the top rope for a near fall, after which he sent Femi flying with a German suplex. Moments later, Thorpe then sent Femi crashing into the ring post, shoulder first. Femi, however, intercepted his subsequent kick in the corner and powerbombed him for the win.

Before Femi could celebrate his successful title defense, former NXT Champion Trick Williams confronted him, making his desire for a rematch very clear. Thorpe briefly attempted to intervene in their faceoff, only to meet a Trick Shot from Williams. "NXT" went off the air with Williams and Femi resuming their stare down, and Williams eyeing the NXT Championship.

Before he, Thorpe, and Williams battled at "NXT" New Years Evil, Femi attacked Thorpe backstage, rendering him less than 100 percent in their main event title match. One week later, Thorpe enacted revenge by blindsiding Femi with a dropkick and a DDT in the ring. In response, Femi requested a one-on-one title match with Thorpe, which "NXT" General Manager Ava begrudgingly approved.