Matt Hardy Names WWE Bout As His Favorite Of His Brother Jeff's Matches

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy have had one of the most decorated careers of the modern era as a tag team, achieving almost everything there is to achieve together, while also having accomplished singles careers. Both men have won world championships in various companies and have had memorable matches too.

During a recent edition of the "Insight" podcast, Matt was asked which of his brother's matches are among his favorites.

"It was such a big deal for him at the time when it happened, I know it's one of his favorites as well, is when he wrestled The Undertaker in a ladder match. I know 'Taker was taking a lot of pride, he wanted it to be good and he wanted to make it into a great match, and that moment at the end where Jeff wouldn't stay down and he came back and he endorsed him, that once again, such a big moment," Hardy said.

Jeff was unsuccessful in becoming the WWE Undisputed Champion on that July night in 2002, but he reached the pinnacle of WWE six years later, a moment Matt ranks highly.

"Whenever Jeff won the world title, that was an amazing moment too, when he first did that in the match, the triple threat against Edge and Triple H," Hardy said. "Jeff is such a special guy, and I feel like the headspace he's in now, like the way his personal life is, is the best it's ever been."

Matt also loved the fact that he was the ECW Champion at the time, meaning that they were two of the top guys in the company.

