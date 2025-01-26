Oba Femi Reflects On WWE NXT NA Title Loss

NXT Champion Oba Femi started off his impressive run in "WWE NXT" with a North American Championship reign, a belt that he held for a record 273 days before he lost to Tony D'Angelo.

Femi recently spoke about their program together on an episode of "The Rich Eisen Show," and said when D'Angelo won the championship, it was a satisfying feeling for him. He was pleased not just because he knew how hard D'Angelo worked, but also because everything in the feud came across how they wanted it to.

"We had the first match and people realized we were going into a second one, and possibly a third one, some people were like, 'No, I don't want to see Oba lose to Tony,'" Femi said. "But when we did everything right and the big giant finally comes falling down, there's no more satisfying feeling for the fans. Even me, too. That's the point of all the victories I get. I strongly believe that the point of all this dominance is eventually lose to someone when it matters the most, and do something for them too."

Femi said he didn't quite understand the responsibility that came with holding a title when he won the championship. He explained that his mindset was to go in front of fans and do his best, which he believes helped him. He added that a person may sometimes fold when they feel the pressure.

"When you do what brought you to the dance in the first place, you dance and you soar and you break records and you do all these amazing things that you never thought you would do," he said.

