WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Explains How Trademark Catchphrase Came 'By Accident'

Kurt Angle had many memorable catchphrases and slogans throughout his Hall of Fame career. When he arrived at WWE in 1999, he preached "The Three I's" of Intensity, Integrity, and Intelligence, while the fans settled on the much simpler saying of "You suck."

However, there was one more catchphrase that Angle used frequently up until his retirement: "It's true, it's damn true." Angle revealed in a recent appearance on the "Insight" podcast that the catchphrase came about completely by accident.

"That came by mistake," Angle said. "Vince McMahon was having me cut promos, and whenever I go to one city or whatever city or whatever town, he would have me pick on their sports teams, and usually their sports teams were doing horrible. So when I would say, 'Hey, you know your Olympic hero is here to save them, save your year, I represent you now instead of the Detroit Pistons who actually suck right now.' The fans would boo me and I'd say, 'No, it's true, it's damn true.' So that came by mistake just because I was reacting to the fans' reactions."

Angle adjusted the phrase when he joined TNA Wrestling in 2006 to "It's real, it's damn real," most likely due to WWE owning the rights to the previous phrase.

While one of his most famous catchphrases becoming legendary can be considered a happy accident, Angle did have some unhappy accidents during his career too. Most notably, Angle previously revealed that his 2005 feud with Booker T ended abruptly when he was pinned in the match that was supposed to set up their rubber match. But due to Booker winning the first two bouts, the rubber match never happened and both men moved on from the feud, something Angle was happy to do given the feud's subject matter.

