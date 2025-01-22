Dax Harwood Makes His Intentions Clear When It Comes To AEW

FTR are coming up on five years as part of the AEW roster, and in that time they have been one of the most dominant teams in the company's history. Three reigns as AEW World Tag Team Champions, as well as winning gold in AAA, ROH, and NJPW has led Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to be two of the most decorated men in tag team wrestling, but FTR went the entirety of 2024 without holding gold, and Harwood wants to change that in 2025 given a recent post on his X account.

Been good soldiers too long. Time to get back at it. pic.twitter.com/3SaKJyrqIe — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) January 22, 2025

"Been good soldiers too long. Time to get back at it," Harwood said. FTR did have their chances to become AEW World Tag Team Champions in 2024, but were stopped by various duos. After brief feuds with the House of Black and the Blackpool Combat Club, it was The Young Bucks who defeated FTR to win the vacant titles in a ladder match at Dynasty in April. From there, FTR would challenge the Bucks again at All In: London in August, this time in a three-way match which also featured The Acclaimed, and would once again be unsuccessful. Their most recent attempt at getting their belts back came in the Full Gear contender series, but Harwood and Wheeler were eliminated by the Kings of the Black Throne.

FTR's quest for gold has been side-tracked in recent months thanks to The Death Riders, who put Harwood and Wheeler out of commission until the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 28, where they made their return to the company alongside Cope, forming Rated FTR in the process, and vowing to rescue the spirit of the company from the grip of AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.