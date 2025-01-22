WWE's Paul Heyman Assesses Importance Of Talent's Input On Creative

Paul Heyman is known for being one of WWE's greatest managers of all time, but also a mentor to talent backstage when it comes to helping them define their character and improving their creative direction. Although WWE CCO Triple H has the final say when it comes to storylines, sometimes the best ideas come from the wrestlers themselves, and in a recent interview with "ScreenRant," Heyman spoke about the significance of talent becoming involved with the creative process.

"I don't think any top performer can be a top performer without significant input into the creative ... Roman Reigns could not be a proper "Tribal Chief" without feeling the dimensions of the "Tribal Chief," the persona of the "Tribal Chief," and the manner in which the "Tribal Chief" will address the adversities that descend upon him on a daily basis." Heyman suggested that actors such as Robert De Niro, Jack Nicholson, and Clint Eastwood were likely given leeway regarding the direction of their characters in films, and believes how performers approach a role in the movie industry is similar to how wrestlers approach their character. Heyman then mentioned other legends in WWE who were involved with their own creative direction off-screen.

"I would suggest that back in the '80s Hulk Hogan was very hands-on with his creative. I can attest to the fact that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Rock were very hands-on with their creative at their height. I've seen John Cena for hours discuss different aspects of how his persona would address certain circumstances ... it's the same way with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline and Paul Heyman.

