Why WWE's Paul Heyman Isn't Flattered Being Called One Of The Greatest Managers Ever

Paul Heyman is synonymous with brilliance in professional wrestling. From managing a litany of current and future Hall of Famers, to revolutionizing the business with ECW, his contributions are undeniable. Yet, Heyman rejects being labeled "one of" the greatest managers, viewing it as a backhanded compliment that falls short of acknowledging his legacy.

Appearing on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, Heyman tackled the subject head-on. Being the verbal maestro he is, Heyman didn't mince words when asked about the notion of being recognized as "one of" the all-time greats.

"If your significant other wakes up next to you and says, 'You're one of the best lovers I've ever had.' Is it, 'Hey, honey, we're spending the morning in bed, or is it a call to the divorce lawyer?' 'One of' is not flattering at all. The object is to be the greatest."

The conversation took a turn when Paul's co-host pointed out that Wikipedia lists Heyman as "one of" the greatest managers. Never one to shy away from expressing his disdain for anything less than complete reverence, Heyman responded emphatically.

"Anybody that follows this industry knows I'm not 'one of' anything, and that I am the GOAT and that it should be acknowledged and accepted and respected and worshipped and when they read Wikipedia and it goes, one of, they [should] go .... 'f*** Wikipedia,'" he said.

Heyman recently announced Roman Reigns' entry into the 2025 Royal Rumble match in Indianapolis. Last year, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and channeled the spirit of ECW in his induction speech.

