TNA's AJ Francis Credits Matt Cardona With Revolutionizing Pro Wrestling

Matt Cardona's successful transition from a midcarder in WWE to dominating the independent scene is something the "Indie God" is often praised for, and seemingly something that has inspired many wrestlers on a similar trajectory. TNA star AJ Francis recently praised Cardona for his work in WWE during an interview on "Gabby AF," explaining how the veteran "revolutionized" pro wrestling.

"Listen, do I think Matt Cardona is better than me? No. Not in any aspect," Francis noted, pointing out how he believes his talking skills are better while their in-ring ability is on a similar level. "But do I think he's a revolutionary? Yes. Do I think that he is one of the biggest names in or out of WWE? Yes." Francis also added that for all the people who say that nobody speaks about Cardona, all he sees is people talking about Cardona and him online. "That's why I've said for a year that I'm 'Black Cardona' but y'all just catching up!"

During Cardona's run with WWE, he notably became the first wrestler to use social media, namely YouTube, to get himself over and crown himself as the Internet Champion. According to Francis, that run in particular influenced people and set the standard on how to use social media and YouTube to follow suit. "Anyone who don't know that is talking from a place of ignorance," Francis noted, dismissing how some believe Cardona later fell off in WWE by pointing to his Intercontinental Championship victory at WrestleMania.

