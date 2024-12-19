Tony Khan Explains What Matt Cardona Brings To The Table For AEW

The "Indie God," Matt Cardona, has been in a heated feud with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, and the two have traded attacks in several promotions, with Cardona appearing on AEW television several times. According to reports, AEW and Cardona seem to be nearing a deal, which would make it the first promotion he'd sign with since WWE, and naturally, Tony Khan was asked about this during the recent ROH Final Battle Media Call.

Cardona is set to face Jericho for the ROH World Championship at the Final Battle pay-per-view, which Khan described as one of the "double main events" set for the show. "Matt Cardona is somebody I really like and I thought would be great to bring back now, because I want to work with Matt more," Khan said. "He was fantastic for us in AEW earlier this year, wrestling in the Cope-Open when Adam Copeland was defending the TNT Title."

Khan went on to further praise Cardona's match against Copeland, calling it one of his "real highlights" of the year in AEW. "He just had a great match, a great reaction, and I said I really wanna work with Matt again, it's been a long time," Khan added, while praising Cardona for his success on the indies.