Tony Khan Explains What Matt Cardona Brings To The Table For AEW
The "Indie God," Matt Cardona, has been in a heated feud with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, and the two have traded attacks in several promotions, with Cardona appearing on AEW television several times. According to reports, AEW and Cardona seem to be nearing a deal, which would make it the first promotion he'd sign with since WWE, and naturally, Tony Khan was asked about this during the recent ROH Final Battle Media Call.
Cardona is set to face Jericho for the ROH World Championship at the Final Battle pay-per-view, which Khan described as one of the "double main events" set for the show. "Matt Cardona is somebody I really like and I thought would be great to bring back now, because I want to work with Matt more," Khan said. "He was fantastic for us in AEW earlier this year, wrestling in the Cope-Open when Adam Copeland was defending the TNT Title."
Khan went on to further praise Cardona's match against Copeland, calling it one of his "real highlights" of the year in AEW. "He just had a great match, a great reaction, and I said I really wanna work with Matt again, it's been a long time," Khan added, while praising Cardona for his success on the indies.
Tony Khan seems to be eying Matt Cardona for a championship run in ROH
Additionally, Khan specifically noted how popular Cardona is in the New York area, and explained that the star has a lot of TV experience and is someone he'd like to put gold on in the future.
"Just like Matt was a great challenger and could have been and could be a great TNT Champion, I think Matt would be and can be a great world champion for ROH," he said, suggesting that Khan definitely has plans to sign Cardona or possibly put gold on him.
"You have the prospect of Matt wrestling the nine-time world champion, somebody who has been essential to the launch of AEW," Khan noted. "And also somebody who is a huge face for ROH and a legend of the sport and who draws headlines wherever he goes, and that's the ROH Champion, Chris Jericho." Khan further expressed how important Jericho has been for AEW and now ROH, stressing how the veteran has been the world champion of both ROH and AEW. Khan also emphasized how important Jericho has been for the opportunities he's had with ROH.
