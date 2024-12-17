Backstage Report On Matt Cardona AEW's Contract Status

After yesterday's report that AEW was "considering" a formal contract offer to Matt Cardona, "Wrestling Observer Radio" has offered a new update on the situation. Currently involved in a cross-promotional storyline with Chris Jericho, Cardona appears close to signing his first long-term deal with a major wrestling company since being released by WWE in 2020. Now the "Observer"'s Dave Meltzer suggests it's only a matter of the two parties dotting the I's and crossing the T's. "I know he was offered a contract. I don't know if he signed," Meltzer said. "I guess maybe [he's] close, yeah."

It's worth noting that AEW's online store has begun selling Cardona t-shirts. Cardona's shirt is emblazoned with a headband-wearing skull with the text "Alwayz Ready." The fine print on the bottom of the page says "All Merchandise is owned by Ring of Honor." After dipping his toe in AEW a few times since the ribbon was cut on the company, Cardona surfaced in its sister promotion, ROH, on December 5 to challenge ROH World Champion Chris Jericho. The two will clash in an ROH ring at Final Battle on December 20. Meanwhile, Jericho made a surprise appearance at Cardona's GCW booking on December 14, cloaked in a face bandana and hooded sweatshirt. Jericho nailed Cardona with the butt of a baseball bat, allowing Effy to pick up the victory — although Effy ate a Judas Effect after Jericho revealed himself.

If Cardona gets the major deal he's been clamoring for, December's events suggest he may be featured more prominently in ROH than AEW. He would, of course, be free to appear in AEW as much as CEO Tony Khan and his creative team see fit. Cardona did pick up a win against Bryan Keith on December 13's "AEW Rampage."