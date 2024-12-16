AEW Is Reportedly Considering Offering A Contract To This Free Agent

"Always Ready" Matt Cardona is undoubtedly ready for a longer commitment from AEW. The former Zack Ryder has appeared in Tony Khan's promotion on a handful of occasions, mostly on short-term deals or one-offs. But according to Dave Meltzer of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Cardona's latest appearance for AEW's sister promotion, ROH, and the build to a match with Chris Jericho may be a sign that AEW and Khan are ready to offer Cardona a more substantial deal, if they haven't done so already.

"There was at least talk of Cardona getting an AEW contract," Meltzer said. "I don't know if it's gonna happen or not, or if he's already agreed. And I guess we'll find out, obviously, if he beats Jericho. Which I don't expect to happen, but if he does, obviously, they won't do it unless he's under contract."

Cardona has not been shy about his desire to sign with a major promotion again, citing a thirst to wrestle in larger venues in front of bigger crowds. His latest brush with a Khan-owned promotion came at December 5's ROH show, where Cardona challenged Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship. The match is slated for Final Battle, ROH's Hammerstein Ballroom show, on December 20.

Meanwhile, Jericho made a surprise appearance in GCW over the weekend to escalate the feud, interfering in Cardona's match against Effy. There were rumors of heat between GCW and Tony Khan over disparaging comments Effy had made about Khan's father, but Jericho's appearance seems to indicate that perhaps those reports were overblown.

Cardona's last AEW-related appearance was in March, where he answered Adam Copeland's open challenge on an episode of "Collision." Before that, he made a handful of appearances in 2020, including one pay-per-view match at All Out on September 5.