Jim Ross Expects To Be At This Upcoming AEW Collision Taping

While he might not be a regular in the booth anymore, Jim Ross is still a member of AEW's broadcast team. Due to various health issues, Ross's schedule has been limited to the big matches on AEW pay-per-views, with a number of sit down sprinkled in to AEW television when needed. However, an upcoming episode of "AEW Collision" is set to take place at the unofficial home of AEW — Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida — and when he was asked about appearing at that show on a recent episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, Ross explained that there's every chance he will be there.

"I think so, I think so, why not?" Ross said. "I talked to Mike Mansury this week who manages the truck — I don't know if that makes him a producer or a director, but nonetheless he's a top dog in that world for AEW. I worked with Mike at WWE back in the day — but he's interested. I'll do some stuff, there's no doubt, I hope I do some stuff it makes the day go faster, and it's a car trip. It's about 20 miles to the stadium."

Ross was last seen in AEW at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 28 where was brought in to help call the Continental Classic final between Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay, as well as the four-way match for the AEW World Championship that closed out the show. The Homecoming edition of "Collision" on January 25 will be Ross's first appearance on TV since the "Grand Slam" edition of "AEW Dynamite" in September 2024, and his first episode of "Collision" since November 2023.

