AEW Commentator Jim Ross Provides Health Update Following Recent Cancer Treatment

Jim Ross was originally diagnosed with skin cancer back in October 2021, and underwent radiation treatment that same year, announcing that he was cancer free. However, Ross again underwent treatment for Cancer early this year, when he had an operation to remove a cancer from his hip, which he similarly claimed was successful.

According to Ross in a recent update during his podcast, "Grilling JR," his health has since improved immensely.

"I got my nurse who comes about twice a week, checks my vitals, dresses my wound," the veteran noted before pointing out something he find peculiar about his wound. "Can you believe that, that wound – which was a result of 22 radiation treatments for skin cancer – is still being nursed? Over a year?"

Despite this, Ross claims his radiation wound is also healing and that he's looking forward to getting the bandages off.

However, the veteran didn't want to spend too much time on his health and seemed to be at peace with the state he's in, claiming he'd rather not "b**ch and moan" about his circumstances because that ultimately isn't what anyone wants to hear. Outside of his health, Ross teased that he has a lot of projects in the works – most notably "Queen of the Ring" – proving that the veteran is getting better and not slowing down either.

"It's gonna be interesting to see how that thing opens up to theaters," he noted.

