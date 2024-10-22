Emily Bett Rickards Talks Queen Of The Ring, WWE Hall Of Famer Mildred Burke Biopic

We've gotten into your character; what kind of training did you go through for the in-ring work in the film?

Yeah, so when I arrived in Louisville, we were trained at OVW in Louisville, which Al Snow and Dougie Basham headlined that for us. Our stunt coordinators, Heath and Jeff, as well as my stunt double Kelly, were there as big leaders as well in that. And then all the wrestlers at OVW too, who let me slam them incessantly for practice and who shared their stories with me about wrestling and who let me come to watch some of their shows and their matches. All of that was education that you can't get without getting shared with, without people sharing it with you. I was really lucky to have that.

So yeah, a lot of wrestling rehearsals, a lot of learning choreography, a lot of learning about the history of wrestling, why persona is so important, what persona means to certain people, how people choose their names, even what they wear, those kind of things are all creating this character, which creates the storyline of why we fall in love with wrestling. Getting welcomed into that world was so fun and it's definitely started to turn it up all the way to a hundred percent when I arrived in Louisville.

Awesome. I actually got to talk to Al for his Netflix show last year and just the passion he has when he approaches just anything, any aspect of wrestling, was so impressive.

Wow.

How in depth were your interactions with him?

Oh, yeah. He was there to guide through a lot of the training. He has a very calming presence, even when he is talking about, well, I guess to me were really large things, like getting thrown upside down and things like that. There's a real groundedness to him, to a lot of wrestlers actually, I have to say. There's a passion, but it's not like up in the air. It's grounded in something rooted and it makes you feel safe to dream in that area and play in that arena.

On screen, you mix it up with some legit pro wrestlers, as you mentioned, Toni Storm and Kamille, as she goes by professionally. How helpful were they in putting together those scenes?

Well, I wrestled with Kailey a lot, Kamille a lot, and not only was she helpful, she's guiding them. She's a real leader. She is. I bow down. She is those wrestling scenes. When you get to see them in the film, there is no scene, there is no wrestling without her, she is really leading and guiding as well as Toni in our wrestling as well. I didn't get to spend as much time with Toni, but once again, she is guiding that. They're the pros. I'm the guest in those arenas, and I'm really grateful for their guidance.

Kailey, perhaps in stark contrast to her actual character in the film.

Yes. Well, I think that that's the backstory there. Even though we're in layman's term, enemies, in the films or nemeses, she is definitely helping me as a friend throughout the whole shooting process. She is my scene partner.