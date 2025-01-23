WWE NXT Champ Oba Femi Explains How CM Punk Has Been A Major Influence

Ever since his return to WWE, CM Punk has seemingly turned over a new leaf in the promotion compared to his time in AEW, since many of his coworkers and the younger talent have nothing but praise for him. NXT Champion Oba Femi might be the next big thing in WWE, but even the young star gave credit to Punk's influence over the "NXT" locker room.

"He gave me feedback on my match with Wes Lee, he gave me feedback on my match with Axiom – I remember him being present for those two," Femi recalled during an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show." The champion also added that since Punk is currently an active pro wrestler, his advice is more up to date with the times. "CM Punk – long story short – CM Punk is, you know, is a very useful tool, he's a – honestly – he's a huge resource."

Outside of Punk, Femi also noted that there were several other wrestlers he grew up watching that have influenced him. "Undertaker, Lesnar, Triple H was definitely my favorite hands-down – and I'm not just saying that because he's my boss," the champion noted, also adding that Punk was also someone he grew up watching and one of his favorites. "For a while we weren't allowed to talk about him [Punk] so a lot of people asked me 'who are your favorites' and I would want to say CM Punk but I couldn't, it's great that now I can – I can say his name again."

