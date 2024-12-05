WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams Shares His Feelings About Working With CM Punk

Since CM Punk made his return to WWE last year, he's spent quite a bit of time around the company's Performance Center. He has apparently been very gracious and helpful on his visits, with current WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams sharing his impression of Punk during a recent appearance on "No-Contest Wrestling Podcast."

"I didn't know what to expect when I met him," Williams said. "Punk, man — good dude, solid. You know what I mean? You can just tell when some people are just genuine, and he's very genuine, man. He takes pride in helping us, the next generation, become the superstars we need to be."

In addition to working with Punk behind the scenes, Williams has also shared the screen with the former world champion. Punk served as the special guest referee in the match that saw Williams win back the WWE NXT Championship during the show's debut on The CW in October. Leading up to that, Punk also helped ensure Ethan Page didn't gain any unfair advantages in the feud against Williams.

While he is still very much active as a pro wrestler, there has been speculation that Punk could take over for Shawn Michaels, running NXT when his in-ring career winds down. That doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon, but performers like Williams and Cora Jade seem quite eager to have Punk around as a mentor as often as he's willing and able to be there.

Punk was last seen on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," where he made it clear he wants to earn a spot on WWE WrestleMania 41. Seth Rollins then made an appearance to remind Punk that the two have unfinished business.

