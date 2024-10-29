Cora Jade Discusses CM Punk's Backstage Involvement In WWE NXT

Last year, at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, CM Punk made his return to the promotion after a long time away. Though much of his time since has been spent recovering from an injury, Punk has remained active backstage, including in WWE NXT. Speaking with Sport Illustrated's "The Takedown," NXT roster member Cora Jade discussed Punk's contributions.

Advertisement

"It's just so cool to have him [there]," Jade said. "Love him or hate him, he is who he is, 100%. And you can only admire that. He is constantly trying to help, constantly trying to give advice."

While Punk isn't forcing anyone to listen to him, Jade said that he is there as a resource for anyone who wants one. Performers have plenty of time to approach Punk as well, with Jade stating that he'll watch the entirety of the show from backstage. Punk has appeared onscreen in NXT several times since his return, and there have also been rumors that Punk may be in line to replace Shawn Michaels as the brand's creative lead.

Jade described Punk as her favorite wrestler growing up, while also stating that she didn't believe he would ever go back to WWE after departing in 2014. Now that he's around, Jade counts herself as one of the performers who go to the veteran wrestler for advice.

Advertisement

"He'll sit there and help with a smile on his face, and he never complains," Jade continued. "He's just helped me and Roxanne genuinely so much, and I'm so thankful for him."

Asked to describe Punk's appeal to her as a wrestling fan, Jade brought up the fact that both she and Punk hail from Chicago, Illinois. Additionally, the first feud Jade can recall watching on TV involved Punk and Rey Mysterio.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Takedown" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.