Teddy Long Says WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Will Be This Star's Moment

Jey Uso will face World Heavyweight Champion Gunther on Saturday in San Antonio, at "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event." While Uso has worn the "Main Event" moniker for some time now, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion has yet to win a world title in WWE.

In a new interview with "Sportskeeda," former "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Teddy Long said that he was waiting for the match anxiously, as he believes it will be quite a sight.

"It is Jey's moment finally. I'm really excited about this one," Long said to Mac Davis and Bill Apter. "Gunther, like I've always said, this man has come a long way in a short time, and Jey Uso, seasoned veteran, man, these two guys are gonna put on a hell of a match."

Gunther has been World Heavyweight Champion since SummerSlam, where he dethroned Damian Priest with help from Finn Balor. The former WWE NXT UK Champion has made something of a habit of long title reigns, breaking the records for both the longest-reigning NXT UK Champion and longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion. It would certainly be a shocking upset if Uso unseated the champion, who isn't even halfway to Seth Rollins's record of 316 days.

Saturday's event is only the second "Saturday Night's Main Event" since the series was resurrected in December. Two more events are set to take place later this year, on May 24 and July 12. Also set for the event is Bron Breakker, the man who dethroned Uso as Intercontinental Champion, and he will defend his title against Sheamus.