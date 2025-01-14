Jey Uso, Sheamus To Challenge For WWE Singles Titles On Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE's next "Saturday Night's Main Event" special is rapidly approaching, as the show arrives in San Antonio, Texas on January 25. On Monday's "Raw," WWE added the first two matches to the card, and while they're both singles title matches, one got understandably more of a spotlight than the other.

GUNTHER's next challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship has been described by commentary as the polar opposite of "The Ring General." As GUNTHER was cutting an in-ring promo Monday night, he was interrupted by "Main Event" Jey Uso, who took to the microphone to stake his claim on the red brand's world title. GUNTHER, who was initially left in disbelief, eventually accepted Uso's challenge, but he made it clear that Uso was beneath him. After dismissing Uso as merely a great tag team wrestler, GUNTHER left the ring and walked up the ramp. But as he reached the stage, Uso demanded the champion's attention with an emotional response in which he acknowledged the fear he felt when he switched to singles competition.

"I was scared to step out and do this alone," Uso said. "But look though, Uce, I wake up every single morning betting on myself, because I'm still trying to earn my respect!"

Uso then foretold that GUNTHER would come to respect him after his victory at "Saturday Night's Main Event." San Jose came alive with support for Uso, and their match was later made official for San Antonio.

Also official for "Saturday Night's Main Event," as revealed in a graphic rather than as part of an actual segment, is Bron Breakker's latest Intercontinental Championship defense, which will be against Sheamus after the latter once again defeated Ludwig Kaiser on "Raw." The defense will be the fourth of Breakker's second reign, after he took the title back from Uso in October.