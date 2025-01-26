Hornswoggle Remembers Becoming Anonymous WWE Raw GM

The Anonymous "WWE Raw" GM storyline kicked off back in 2010 and for months brought intrigue to the show and left fans speculating who it was. On the 1000 Episode of "Raw" in 2012, Hornswoggle was revealed as the Anonymous Raw GM, which was met with mixed reactions.

During an appearance on "Rewind Recap Relive," Hornswoggle recalled the angle and recounted the night he was told that he would be revealed as the Anonymous Raw GM. According to him, he got a call from management asking him to take on the role and learn how to do a New Jersey accent.

"You guys know I can't do accents. You guys should know this by now I can't — I can't do this," he recounted what he told management.

Hornswoggle, unsurprisingly, was not pleased by the manner of the reveal and stated that the way the storyline eventually played out was not great.

"It never came to be because I could not pull off a Jersey accent, and then it just ... The reveal was what it was," Hornswoggle added. "And, man, it sucked."

While he finds the ordeal hilarious in hindsight, Hornswoggle still credited the angle for giving him some more television time, which was all he cared about in the end.

In the past, former WWE writer Kevin Eck claimed in his blog that he had other plans for the identity of the Anonymous Raw GM, suggesting that Kevin Nash, who was under contract with TNA, could've been the person to play the character. Eck had also claimed that the character turned out so poorly that Vince McMahon apologized to Jerry Lawler for bringing him into the storyline.

