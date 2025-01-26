Eric Bischoff Doesn't Know Why This WWE Hall Of Famer Doesn't Work With Company

Wrestling fans never would have guessed back in WWE's historic Attitude Era that the two main members of D-Generation X would one day be leading the company and its developmental property. With Shawn Michaels and Paul "Triple H" Levesque holding down WWE, former WCW executive Eric Bischoff pondered where fellow DX member Sean Waltman, also known as X-Pac, could fit in.

Bischoff said on "83 Weeks" that he recently spent time with Waltman while filming "WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats)" in Orlando, Florida, and praised Waltman's coaching ability.

"He's so good at it. He's passionate about it. Really, really is good," Bischoff said. "I can't imagine that there's not a role for him down in Florida. Sean's married, he's got a wife who's got a great job in Hollywood and they've got a home and he's got a great life. Just two, three weeks ago when we were together, man, he was living a great life. He may just be ready to make appearances every now and then, I know how that feels. You still love the business. You still have a passion for it, but it's tempered by reality."

There were rumors in 2022 that Waltman could enter the Royal Rumble after getting physical during a GCW show that year. Waltman admitted in an interview that he gave WWE a heads up if they wanted him, but he wasn't actively campaigning for it. That Rumble match was one of the last under the influence of the Vince McMahon era before Levesque took over.

Waltman last wrestled for WWE in a 10-man tag team match in July of 2002 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of DX in 2019.

