WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Names 'Stupidest' Thing He's Done In Wrestling Career

Considering that he won an Olympic Gold Medal with a broken neck, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has done some pretty dangerous things in his life. The legendary star had memorable battles both in WWE and TNA, but there is one moment in his career that even Angle himself admits to being too far, even for him.

During a recent edition of the "Insight" podcast, Angle talked about the various times he performed his trademark moonsault off the top of a steel cage, and how the one Mr. Anderson took at TNA Lockdown 2010 was by far the stupidest one he's ever executed.

"I landed on his face, and usually when I do it, I miss, the guy moves. But for the first time, Ken's like, 'I'll take it.' I'm like, 'You don't want to take it,' and he said, 'No, no, no, I'll take it, I'll be okay.' So we did it, and I landed right on his face. He was a little bit [too close] but I went straight up instead of back, so I kind of gauged where I was going to be and I was able to land on him barely, but I landed on his face," revealed Angle.

He admitted that he didn't come out of the move unscathed either, as he said that he hurt his stomach by knocking the wind out of himself upon landing. The moment has since gone down as one of the most memorable in TNA history, and shared multiple times on social media since 2010, which led to Angle reposting the clip in 2019 with the caption, "What was I thinking?"

Please credit "Insight" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.