AEW Star Mark Briscoe Explains How He Has Taken Inspiration From His Late Brother Jay

Just over two years ago, wrestler Jay Briscoe tragically died in an automobile crash at the age of 38, leaving behind a family that includes his brother Mark, who was Jay's longtime tag team partner. Following Jay's passing, Mark has continued his wrestling career as a singles competitor, but things have been undeniably different. Speaking with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, Briscoe explained how years of arguing with his brother over their opposing wrestling styles has now led him to change the way he operates in the ring.

"Jay would sell me on his ideas and his style being the way to go. I would be selling him on how my ideas and my style were the way to go," Briscoe said. "All along, it was iron sharpening iron. Well, now I have no desire to argue his points. In the past, it was automatically incorporated because we were two partners in a tag team. Now it's just me, and I'm incorporating what Jay was saying all along."

During their tag team days, the combination of Jay and Mark's differences and similarities are what made them special. In their heyday, the two had legendary feuds against the likes of the Young Bucks, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (back when they were known as El Generico and Kevin Steen), and FTR. Now that he can no longer physically rely on his brother, Mark feels the need to keep his spirit alive by weaving their individual styles together.

"Jay is one of the finest wrestlers, in my opinion, there ever has been, so I'm damn sure going to take everything my brother taught me and learn from it," Briscoe stated.

Over the last two years, Mark has become a recurring figure in AEW. He's a member of The Conglomeration and has had memorable matches against Bobby Lashley, Daniel Garcia, and more.