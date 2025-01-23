Paul Heyman Explains Why He Has No Interest In Running WWE Creative

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has been touted as a creative visionary, the brains behind ECW, the 2002 "SmackDown Six" era of WWE, and even the creative director of "WWE Raw" for a brief period of time. However, in a new interview with ScreenRant, Heyman said he's very happy sticking to his role onscreen.

"I don't have any vision of having absolute creative control," Heyman said. "I am a fan of what Paul Levesque is doing right now and love the fact of how many talents have elevated to the main event status since he took over the creative." Heyman credits Levesque for not only elevating his client, Roman Reigns, but also making numerous main event stars since taking over creative in 2022. "We have Cody Rhodes who's a very worthy champion," Heyman continued. "We have Gunther, who's a very worthy champion. We have Bron Breakker who is just coming up the ranks faster than anybody I've ever seen. We have CM Punk back. We have Seth Freaking Rollins putting on a clinic every single time he steps into the ring."

Heyman also mentions the popularity of The Street Profits, Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, and Liv Morgan. Heyman credits Levesque for turning the rivalry between Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns into something more than just a title feud or a faction war. Heyman believes fans are seeing the role of "Tribal Chief" as important as any world title. Heyman even goes as far as to say that no one has run a tighter ship than Levesque. "I have no desire to have full creative autonomy because I think what we're presenting right now, and I think the box office and the ratings and the numbers and the merch sales and everything else will support this," Heyman said. "I think this is the best the product has ever been."