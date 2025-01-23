Bully Ray Says This WWE Star Has The Most 'Genuine Love' From The Crowd

Throughout the past year, WWE has found a good balance of loveable babyfaces between both their respective brands. "WWE SmackDown" has made Cody Rhodes one of the company's most inspiring characters, while also featuring stars like Roman Reigns and LA Knight that remain some of the shows most well-liked personalities. Simultaneously, "WWE Raw" has been able to grow the popularity of their younger babyfaces, such as Rhea Ripley, and build new motivational top stars like Jey Uso. However, according to WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray on "Busted Open Radio," there is only one wrestler who truly has stolen the hearts of the WWE audience right now, and that's CM Punk.

"CM Punk has the most genuine love of any WWE Superstar right now." Bully said. "Cena's got the nostalgia love, Roman's got the big star love, out of all those types of love, I'll take the Punk love any day. The genuine, we're with you, we've been on this ride with you, we've been through the ups and downs with you, we feel you and even when you've been wrong, we forgive you. We're with you dude. Go get em' pal. That's the kind of investment, I'll take that any day of the week."

Bully also explained that he has no idea what Punk could do to make him less loved by the WWE Universe, and reiterated that there is not one person in the company who is more adored he is, especially heading into this year's Royal Rumble event.

