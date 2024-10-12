Rikishi Opens Up About Son Jey Uso Winning First WWE Singles Title

Following a recent victory over Bron Breakker on "WWE Raw," Jey Uso captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship for the first time. Though it's far from his first title in the company, it is the first time Uso has won a singles championship. Speaking on "Rikishi Fatu Off The Top," Uso's father Rikishi shared his reaction to the big win.

"I am so proud," Rikishi said. "That was a long road. What is it? 15 years or 14 years? You dominate the tag team division and then you finally break off into [singles] competition, not knowing which way it's gonna go. But you see it — the fan favorite."

The WWE Hall of Famer continued praising his son by stating that he is a genuine role model and is someone who stays out of trouble. While Rikishi stated that Uso has "seen a lot of stuff" as the son of a wrestler and a wrestler himself, he believes that his son has made the right decisions and it's all paying off.

In terms of the match itself, Rikishi complimented the work of both performers, and shared his belief that Scott and Rick Steiner must also be quite proud of what Bron Breakker has accomplished. The former WWE star believes both Uso and Breakker will one day hold world titles within WWE.

Rikishi also discussed recent comments he's made about Uso's booking in the company, clarifying that he just wanted to see his son get a fair opportunity, as any father would. That opportunity seems to have arrived, and Uso has already begun defending his newly-won championship, with a successful defense against Xavier Woods on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw."

