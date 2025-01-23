Eric Bischoff Discusses CM Punk's Hulk Hogan Remark From WWE Raw

In a promo on Monday's "WWE Raw," CM Punk went on a tirade against WWE Hall of Famer and current WWE advertiser Hulk Hogan, saying he'd be willing to eliminate Hogan from the Royal Rumble and "end Hulkamania for good." On the latest "83 Weeks," Eric Bischoff had some thoughts on the promo.

"I kinda liked it. I thought it was fun," said Bischoff, who has taken issue with Punk invoking Hogan's name in the past, as Punk has often made business comparisons and compared his standing in the wrestling business to Hogan. Bischoff doesn't think those comments pass muster, but now that both men are in the same company and Punk is simply stirring up some possible business between the two, he's all for it.

"I will argue that if Punk thinks he's going to get himself over as a babyface by taking shots at Hulk, he might find himself surprised," Bischoff cautioned. "It's happened before. Ask [The] Rock." Bischoff warned that Hogan still has a a considerable fanbase, though he laughingly qualified "Maybe not in [Los Angeles]," a reference to Hogan being booed at the "WWE Raw" premiere on Netflix, which took place in Inglewood's Intuit Dome.

Hogan's "Real American Beer" is currently a sponsor of "WWE Raw" with the company's logo taking space on the ring canvas alongside Snickers, Fortnite, Cricket, Netflix, and the Saudi General Entertainment Authority's Riyadh Season. As of this writing, there have been no reports of any sort of creative program being planned between Punk and Hogan.