WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi Picks His Ideal NXT Bar Fight Team

WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi has quickly risen to the top of the brand and continues to prove that he's one of the most dominant men to set foot in "WWE NXT" in recent years. Despite how brutal his matches often get, Femi has yet to compete in a hardcore match.

During his appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," he was asked who he would have from the "NXT" roster by his side in a real bar fight.

"Trick [Williams] is in there, for sure," he noted. "Trick is in there. I'll say Tony D'Angelo as well. Josh Briggs. And ... need one more, Oh, wow, why am I doing this? You know we have Evander Holyfield's son here [in NXT]? Him!"

Femi then went off on a tangent describing Elijah Holyfield's physique as "freakish" and urging the hosts of "The Rich Eisen Show" to make sure they see him to understand why he's someone he would want on his side in a bar fight.

Interestingly, Williams also appeared on the same podcast a month ago in December 2024, where he was asked the same question. The former NXT Champion notably also listed Femi in his list of barroom brawl teammates, as well as D'Angelo. However, where the two men differed was Williams listing Je'Von Evans and Lexis King in his team.

Hopefully, neither man will be getting into a barroom brawl anytime soon, but with the title around his waist, Femi will likely clash with Williams inside the ring sometime soon.

