WWE NXT Champ Trick Williams Names Dream Opponents, Ideal Allies In A Bar Fight
In the short-term, Trick Williams looks to retain his NXT Championship at "WWE NXT" Deadline. Looking further ahead, Williams is looking to add some dream matches to his resume as well, specifically with one WWE Hall of Famer and two of WWE's current main roster stars.
"Booker T versus Trick Williams is something that I think needs to happen," Williams told the "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast. "That's someone, for me, I just feel like that one hits home probably the hardest. The one who I think I would have the best feud with, styles clash, I like GUNTHER. I think he has what it takes to bring out a side of Trick Williams that people haven't really seen before, so I'm looking forward to that day.
"Of course, the top guy in the business, I'd say, with or without a title right now [is] Roman Reigns," Williams continued. "He's the guy, and if you're here in this business and you don't want to line up across from him, then you don't really want to be the guy."
Currently, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T serves as a commentator for the "NXT" brand, with his in-ring days seemingly behind him. Last month, however, Booker expressed a mutual interest in facing Williams, or in his words, "school[ing]" him. As for GUNTHER and Roman Reigns, they remain two of WWE's top figures, with the former reigning as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, while the latter is entangled in a feud with the new Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa.
Trick Williams Has A Stacked Back-Up For His Hypothetical Bar Fight
Elsewhere in the interview, Williams was presented with a hypothetical scenario involving him and four other "WWE NXT" talents fighting off 50 other men in a bar. According to Williams, his ideal allies would include a former and current NXT North American Champion, a high-flying star, and a widely hated name to act as a potential shield.
"I want Oba Femi on my side. We need the ruler," Williams said. "Let me think. Gotta get Tony D['Angelo] in there. He's solid. People don't know he had a whole wrestling background, a whole other life before this, and he can throw down. Me, Oba, 'The Don.' Bring the 'Young OG' [Je'Von Evans]. He's jumping off the roof. He's Spider-man to our Avengers team. We going crazy. Give me Lexis King. I'm gonna tell you why. However much people hate me, I know they hate him way more. Give me Lexis King and now we're down to 25 people ... so that made it way easier."
In a professional wrestling ring, Williams has already successfully teamed with Je'Von Evans, specifically when the two defeated Gallus' Mark and Joe Coffey on the May 28 episode of "NXT." The two have also worked alongside one another at various "NXT" live events, with the most recent coming on November 22.
