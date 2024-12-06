WWE NXT Champ Trick Williams Names Dream Opponents, Ideal Allies In A Bar Fight

In the short-term, Trick Williams looks to retain his NXT Championship at "WWE NXT" Deadline. Looking further ahead, Williams is looking to add some dream matches to his resume as well, specifically with one WWE Hall of Famer and two of WWE's current main roster stars.

"Booker T versus Trick Williams is something that I think needs to happen," Williams told the "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast. "That's someone, for me, I just feel like that one hits home probably the hardest. The one who I think I would have the best feud with, styles clash, I like GUNTHER. I think he has what it takes to bring out a side of Trick Williams that people haven't really seen before, so I'm looking forward to that day.

"Of course, the top guy in the business, I'd say, with or without a title right now [is] Roman Reigns," Williams continued. "He's the guy, and if you're here in this business and you don't want to line up across from him, then you don't really want to be the guy."

Currently, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T serves as a commentator for the "NXT" brand, with his in-ring days seemingly behind him. Last month, however, Booker expressed a mutual interest in facing Williams, or in his words, "school[ing]" him. As for GUNTHER and Roman Reigns, they remain two of WWE's top figures, with the former reigning as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, while the latter is entangled in a feud with the new Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa.