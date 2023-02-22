Booker T Doubles Down On Claim That He's Done Wrestling

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took part in his first WWE match in over a decade as he was a surprise entrant in the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match. Booker's stint in the Rumble did not go as long as many may would've hoped, as Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER eliminated Booker within a minute of his entering.

Following the match, Booker stated that he was done performing in the ring moving forward, however, with wrestlers coming out of retirement constantly, some were quick to question the honesty of the comment. While on "The Hall of Fame," show Booker T doubled down on his original comments regarding his in-ring future and how he felt following his entrance during the Royal Rumble.

"I just retired and I just put my retirement gear up on eBay," Booker said. "We looking for a stiff, stiff penny for the retirement gear of Booker T and I did that because I'm done. I'm finished. I don't want to see tights, I don't want to see those boots, knee pads. Everything is going, one, one lump ... that walk to the ring at the Rumble, that blew me, okay? I was done after that. They could've just threw him out of the ring as soon as I got in."

Booker's performance at the Royal Rumble is not a key indicator of what a legendary career he had, as he held the WCW World Tag Team Championships 10 times alongside real-life brother Stevie Ray, and also found massive success as a singles wrestler, winning six world titles throughout his WWE and WCW tenures.

