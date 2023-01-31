Booker T Responds To Idea He Was 'Jobbed Out' At WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was among the surprise entrants in the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match. He entered at number 21 and delivered a few kicks before performing his signature Spinaroonie. Booker T's moment in the spotlight ended rather quickly, though, as he was eliminated after 42 seconds by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. During the latest episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T addressed fans that were critical of his booking.

"It was freaking awesome," Booker T said. "GUNTHER did an awesome job making history. That guy's going to be a major, major player here for WWE for a long time. It was my honor to do the favor for him. I see stupid people saying, 'Booker got jobbed out.' I want to say this publicly so everyone can hear. I'd rather be jobbed out by GUNTHER than GUNTHER be jobbed out by me any day of the week." Booker T also addressed whether or not he went over the top rope. From the perspective of the initial camera angle, fans questioned if he went over or under the top rope when being eliminated. They ran back the clip as the 57-year-old explained that he pulled the rope down and gingerly placed his hand on the apron so that he could safely land on the outside.

Booker reiterated that he was very pleased with how everything played out, having been a fan of GUNTHER since his days as WALTER overseas. He sees GUNTHER as a "throwback," and feels that he made the right choice by moving to the United States after he lost the "NXT UK" Championship in 2021.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.