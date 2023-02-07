Big Update On Booker T's In-Ring Future Following WWE Royal Rumble

Booker T's surprise entrance in the men's Royal Rumble match last month might be the last time pro wrestling fans will see the two-time WWE Hall of Famer in the ring.

The legendary wrestler choked up while discussing the match on the latest episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast and revealed that he thinks it was the last time he'll compete in a match.

"I'm going to tell you right now, I think that's the last time people are going to see me in the ring all together," Booker told co-host Brad Gilmore after they began discussing the match and the Hall of Famer's future in pro wrestling. "In Reality of Wrestling, I'm going to work with my students. But as far as putting my boots on again, that was the last time."

Booker, 57, wiped away tears and began to fidget around in his chair while discussing his retirement. "It's kind of sad," he said. "I'm kind of choked up about it a little bit."

The longtime WWE and WCW star said last week that his Royal Rumble appearance led to back issues and he was still feeling the effects of the match nearly a week later.

When Gilmore pointed out that when most pro wrestlers say they're retired they're "never really retired" and come back for another match, Booker quickly shot down the notion.

"Nah man, I think that's it," Booker said. "I really do. I think that's the last time putting the boots on and getting back in the ring for that kind of level. That's the last time I really want to do it, too, at that kind of level."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.