Health Update On Booker T Following WWE Royal Rumble

Almost a week later, Booker T is still feeling the effects of his involvement in the Royal Rumble.

On the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer laughed about how he's still struggling to recover physically after being one of the surprise entrants in this year's men's Royal Rumble match.

"I'm not feeling really jacked right now, because my back is spasmed out," Booker T laughed as he relayed how he's been feeling since Saturday night. "That Spinaroonie, man, that Spinaroonie got me locked up right there," he said. "I'm trying to unlock my hips. Once I got that text message, I didn't have time to warm up and those hips right there locked up on me. I put some heat on it, but that made it worse."

Booker T was in the match for less than a minute, but in that time he managed to hit Dominik Mysterio with his Book End and then capped it all off with his iconic Spinaroonie; he was tossed out by GUNTHER immediately after.

The former WWE and WCW star claimed that there's no more wrestling for him after this lengthy recovery period, chalking up his old profession as "a young man's game."

"I'm done, man. I'm done this time. I'm serious," he said. "The Rumble this year, it let me know, man. The adrenaline that I got out of it. The rush. What a rush it was. You don't get tired of that. It never gets old, but the old body does. The old body just, you know, you can't push yourself too hard like that. A man's got to know his limitations."