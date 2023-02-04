Booker T Requested To Work With This WWE Star In Royal Rumble

Last Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble premium live event had surprises throughout the show, one being a special in-ring appearance by two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T, in the men's Royal Rumble. Booker's moment in the spotlight didn't last long, unfortunately – after hitting a signature spinaroonie in the center of the ring, Booker was tossed out by Dominik Mysterio. On a new episode of The "Hall of Fame Podcast," Booker revealed that he had a say in who would eliminate him from the 30-man match.

"I requested Dominik for that event. And like I said, man, it was awesome because I've been doing this a long time – since 1990 – the first time I stepped in the squared circle. I always said it was like deja vu with the place that I love so much. When I finally got into the game, I said, 'Man, they gonna have to kick me out this party. I'm sticking around as long as I can."

Booker feels like it was a full-circle moment in his life. Witnessing Dominik grow up before his eyes gave the moment all the more significance. "To have been in the game 32 years, to watch Dominik in the locker room when he was a baby – when he was a little baby; he was a toddler, okay? And then to be in the ring with him, man, come on! That right there, that's dreams coming true that you never had. That's stuff that you don't ever think you'll be doing."

Dominik and his fellow faction members of The Judgment Day continue running roughshod on "WWE Raw" each week. Last night, Finn Balor main evented the show in a one-on-one match against Finn Balor, but it wasn't without some chaos on the outside from Dominik, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley colliding with Edge, and Beth Phoenix