Booker T Names WWE Stars He'd Choose For Final Match

Booker T is far away from his days as an in-ring competitor, and while he's officially retired, the WWE Hall of Famer still makes sporadic appearances, especially in his wrestling promotion, Reality of Wrestling, where he competes against his students.

Advertisement

However, according to the veteran, during an episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, he has a few names in mind to have his final match.

"Probably ... I say Roman a lot because he's a guy that's just really, really, really good. I always talk about Shawn Michaels being a guy that I wish we could go back in time and actually hook up just one time," he revealed.

The veteran then took some time to pick someone from the current WWE main roster, choosing Sami Zayn because he thinks they would have a really good match. He further opined that Zayn would be able to execute spots properly with him, as well as be someone he would be able to do some cool stuff with. The WWE legend's eye is always on the future of the industry, and the veteran also named an obvious pick from the "WWE NXT" roster for another hypothetical final match.

Advertisement

"You know, I would love to go out there and school Trick Williams," he claimed.

He further explained that despite the rising star having a lot of "flow," he believes he could help enhance his ability even more, describing it as a "dream come true" match.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Hall of Fame" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.