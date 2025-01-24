Bully Ray Shares Concerns About Current WWE Strap-Holder Being A 'Placeholder' Champ

WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER is set to defend his gold against fan-favorite Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event, his first title defense of 2025. In his reign so far, GUNTHER has defended against the likes of Damian Priest, Sami Zayn, and Finn Balor, with plenty of other challengers on live events. While he's been successful so far, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray considers "The Ring General" more of a "placeholder" in the belt's history. However, he said on "Busted Open Radio" that it's impossible to hate the heel.

"I don't think there has been as much attention on that championship now that GUNTHER has it," he explained. "I think he has been a good, placeholder. I don't like the word 'placeholder' for him, but I think he's kept the belt exactly where it was. It hasn't taken a step back, but I don't think it has taken a step forward." Bully questioned what GUNTHER had done to make him hate him. The legend explained that maybe the champion was "dastardly" or did something underhanded occasionally, but said GUNTHER is too good in the ring that he can't hate him, or even dislike him a little. He said there's no babyface, not even Uso that could make him hate the champion. Tommy Dreamer agreed, and said that he believed GUNTHER could be a top babyface.

"Because [of] the wrestling machine that he is," Dreamer explained. "So, if you're not going to make him a babyface, then he's got to go for one thing ... heat. We need to see him bloody people, choke people out like lifeless, do different things."

