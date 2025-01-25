Report: AEW Not Letting Young Talent Perform In Las Vegas On WWE WrestleMania Weekend

AEW is allegedly not allowing their young wrestlers to participate in WWE WrestleMania weekend. Dave Meltzer reported the story in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, saying he's been told by one person involved with booking talent at the independent level that "younger talent" from AEW aren't allowed to perform matches in Las Vegas for the weekend of WrestleMania 41, which takes place on April 19 and 20. Traditionally, many local and national independent promotions run shows in the same town as WrestleMania for more exposure, as wrestling fans are already in the city.

Meltzer wrote that he can see both sides of the issue, noting that Ring of Honor, which was bought by AEW President Tony Khan in March 2022, traditionally runs a show that weekend. It was reported on Tuesday, however, that ROH's SuperCard of Honor won't be taking place over WrestleMania weekend, as plans were scrapped for the show that was meant to take place in downtown Las Vegas. The reason for the change has not been communicated by anyone in AEW or ROH. Reports stressed that SuperCard of Honor could take place somewhere else on a different weekend, which has happened in previous years prior to Khan owning the promotion.

As for AEW not allowing its young talent to participate in shows over that weekend, there has been no specific word on who qualifies as a "young talent," or if any talent at all are allowed to work in the city over Easter weekend. AEW has yet to comment on the report as of this writing.