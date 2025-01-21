Report: ROH SuperCard Of Honor Potentially Missing WWE WrestleMania Weekend In 2025

When WWE WrestleMania comes to town, companies from all over the world flock to the city where wrestling's biggest event is taking place to host their own shows so they can capitalise on the buzz around the local area. 2025 will see WrestleMania 41 taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, and while a number of companies have already announced their shows for WrestleMania weekend, ROH might not be part of the festivities.

According to a recent report from WrestleZone, a Las Vegas source told them that, as of writing, the 2025 Supercard of Honor pay-per-view won't be taking place over WrestleMania weekend. The event was originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas over Easter weekend, with AEW and ROH targeting a venue near Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. However, those plans have since been scrapped, new plans for the event are currently up in the air, and the reason for the change of plans has not been communicated by anyone in AEW or ROH.

That said, it was stressed that the event could still happen somewhere else and on a different weekend. This is something that has happened before for ROH despite Supercard of Honor traditionally being one of the bigger events to take place every WrestleMania weekend. The 2010 and 2011 events took place in May, with the shows being held in Manhattan, New York and Chicago, Illinois instead of Phoenix and Atlanta where WresteMania's 26 and 27 took place. 2019's event was replaced by the G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden alongside NJPW, but that did take place over WrestleMania weekend, as WrestleMania 35 took place in East Rutherford, New Jersey.