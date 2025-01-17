WWE Sets On-Sale Date For Single Day Tickets For WrestleMania 41

For the first time in over 30 years, WWE is taking WrestleMania to the city of Las Vegas, with Allegiant Stadium penciled in as the host venue. The 41st annual WrestleMania will span two days, beginning on Saturday, April 19 and ending Sunday, April 20. Next week, fans will now have the option to purchase single day tickets for the premium live event, in addition to the two-day combos previously released in October.

Per a new press release, individual event tickets for WrestleMania 41 will roll out next week, beginning with pre-sale opportunities launching at 12pm ET on Wednesday, January 22. General ticket sales will follow on Friday, January 24, starting at 12pm ET via Ticketmaster. WrestleMania 41 Priority Pass single day ticket packages are already available, courtesy of its travel partner On Location. One package offers fans a one-night ticket in upper level seating in addition to a dedicated entrance and access to WWE World and Superstore. Prices for this respective package begin at $875 USD per person.

Last year's WrestleMania event broke WWE's all-time gate record in a single day. Once the pyro smoke cleared, reports indicated that night two of WrestleMania 40 specifically set the professional wrestling record for the largest gate for a single-day event, with $18,433,325 million grossed in ticket sales. Night one of WrestleMania 40, which was headlined by a tag match of The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, now follows closely behind in second, having grossed $17,656,965 million.

A number of marquee matches are reportedly up for consideration for WrestleMania 41, including CM Punk vs. Reigns and John Cena vs. Rhodes.