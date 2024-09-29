Reported Elite Packages For WWE WrestleMania 41, Raw & SmackDown Carry Hefty Price

Wrestling fans around the world are eagerly anticipating October 23, as that is the day the pre-sale for WWE WrestleMania 41 begins, with the general sale commencing on October 25. WWE's biggest event of the year will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 19 and 20, and will also mark the first time in the event's history that it will take place over Easter weekend.

As usual, the go-home episode of "WWE SmackDown" and the post-Mania "WWE Raw" will be two of the biggest episodes of television the company will produce all year. As people, people who want to attend all four nights of action over that weekend will have to pay a lot of money. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is will be a special "Elite" combination package for the select few that will want to sit on the camera side of "SmackDown," both nights of WrestleMania, and "Raw." The cost for the a seat in the middle of the row, the place where you will be seen on camera the most, will cost $50,000.

If you're interested in the best seats in the house, but aren't bothered about appearing on camera, the cost drops depending on positioning, as the end of the rows for all four nights will come in at $35,000. The second or third rows will range from $27,000 to $32,500, but to go along with the great seats, the "Elite" package will come with a number of extra perks that are yet to be revealed. The report didn't mention what other seats would cost, but WWE has broken many gate records around the world in recent years, and will look to do the same at WrestleMania 41.

