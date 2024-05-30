Report Details WWE Wrestlemania 40 Specific Gate Figures

Even as far back as last August, it was already cleared that both nights of WrestleMania 40 were going to be a success, with the promotion claiming it had set an all-time gate record after tickets first went on sale. Now two months after WrestleMania came to a close, it's become apparent just how enormous both nights of the event were from a business point of view.

Wrestlenomics reports that specific figures from the Pennsylvania athletic commission show Night Two of WrestleMania 40 did indeed set the pro wrestling record for largest gate for a single-day event, grossing $18,433,325 million in ticket sales. Meanwhile, Night One sits atop second place for all-time gate record, having grossed $17,656,965 million.

The numbers are even more daunting when ticket fees are included, with both nights of WrestleMania 40 drawing a total of $38.5 million. This confirms WWE's announcement that the gate of WrestleMania 40 was 78% higher than WrestleMania 39, which drew a combined $21.6 million in California one year ago.

The good news didn't stop with WrestleMania, however, as records show it was an overall great weekend for WWE in Philadelphia. The go-home "SmackDown" episode held the day before Night One drew a $2,022,405 million gate, while NXT Stand & Deliver on Saturday and "Raw" on Monday drew 1,109,245 million and $2,243,015 million gates respectively. WWE claimed at the time that the "Raw" and "SmackDown" gates were the highest in the history of both shows; WWE chief content officer Triple H would later announce the "SmackDown" record had been broken by the "SmackDown" episode held in Lyon, France earlier this month.

