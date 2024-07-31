Report Details How Las Vegas Won Bid For WWE Wrestlemania 41

WWE is reportedly receiving a $5 million grant in exchange for bringing WrestleMania to Las Vegas in 2025. As reported in May, following the April announcement that WrestleMania 41 would be hosted by Vegas, WWE will be getting millions of dollars for its marquee event next year as part of a set of incentives from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Wrestlenomics confirmed that report on Wednesday through a public records request, adding that the deal came together in less than two months before it was officially announced, coming at a time when Minneapolis was the reported front-runner. Emails between WWE and LVCVA reportedly indicate that WWE will be getting rent-free usage of the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall, and will also benefit from a branding awareness campaign provided by the LVCVA. It is also reported that the LVCVA paid WWE $300,000 in site fees for SummerSlam 2021, as well as a $30,000 marketing value. WWE is further said to be a topic of discussion between authorities too, as demonstrated in an email exchange between Executive Director of the Detroit Sports Commission, David Beachnau, and LVCVA Senior Director of Sports and Special Events, Lisa Motley, in June 2023.

"[D]id you guys commit to/do much welcome/branding when you hosted?" Beachnau reportedly wrote to Motley two months ahead of SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit. "They're [WWE] trying to squeeze some stuff out of us, and wasn't sure if they used the same tactic with you guys." Beachnau communicated that negotiations with WWE staff were more difficult than those held with former executive John Saboor. "With Saboor gone (along with a handful of new folks), they're becoming a bit of a challenge for us," Beachnau reportedly added in his message to Motley.