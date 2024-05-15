Las Vegas Tourism Body Approves Millions To Sponsor WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE is bringing WrestleMania to Las Vegas for the first time since 1993, and seemingly in a much bigger size than the parking lot bonanza the company held in Caesar's Palace. Allegiant Stadium will host the massive event on April 19 and 20 next year, and the city of Las Vegas seems to be rolling out the red carpet.

According to 8NewsNow, the Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority (LVCVA) approved $5 million in funds to be directed to WWE, as the LVCVA is expecting the major event to bring upwards of 180,000 visitors to the Las Vegas Strip for not just WrestleMania but all of the events surrounding the weekend, be them WWE events or independent events there to take advantage of the influx of wrestling fans. A spokesperson for the LVCVA confirmed that "Raw" and "SmackDown" would both be broadcasting live from Vegas, as has become a WrestleMania weekend tradition for many years.

The venue for WrestleMania 41 was announced earlier this month, with the April 19 and 20 dates representing a significant change from WrestleMania tradition, as the event usually takes place the first week of April. According to Dave Meltzer, the date shift was to not only bring the event to a traditionally dry weekend for the city, but also to avoid WrestleMania bumping up against the NCAA Final Four like it did this year. There had reportedly been a late push for Vegas as WrestleMania host, after the success of WWE's pre WrestleMania 40 event in the city.

