WWE Champion Cody Rhodes Posts Family Photo With 'A Couple Of Future Tag Team Champs'

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes shared a snap with his nephews Wayne and Wyatt Rhodes, dubbing the Texas Outlaws as future tag team champions. The grandchildren of the "American Dream" Dusty Rhodes through his daughter Kristin, the Texas Outlaws began their wrestling career officially in March 2024 for the Rhodes Wrestling Academy, having since won the RWA Tag Team Titles. They also had a soft debut in AEW, the promotion for which their uncle Dustin Rhodes wrestles, in August, winning a dark match against Jon Cruz and Aaron Solo at "AEW Collision" tapings. Now they have linked up with the other side of the promotional divide within their family, sharing a snap with reigning WWE Champion and their other uncle, Cody.

"Tonight's 1/1 with a couple of future Tag Team Champs," Rhodes captioned the Instagram Story on Friday. The post came just hours before Rhodes appeared on "WWE SmackDown" for the build to his Royal Rumble ladder match against Kevin Owens, with Friday's show emanating from Austin, Texas.

Rhodes famously won WWE Championship in April 2024 to "finish the story," winning the title his late father never could, although he will not be the only one heading into the next premium live event with a title belt on the line. His opponent, Owens, has been parading around the shows since the last Saturday Night's Main Event with the "Winged Eagle" WWE Championship belt; getting the visual win while the referee was indisposed, Owens would eventually lose the bout officially to prompt a post-match tantrum and theft of the title offered to Rhodes for one night only. Both the true WWE Championship and "Winged Eagle" belts will be suspended above the ring at the Royal Rumble, with the belts to be relinquished during a contract signing tonight during Saturday Night's Main Event.