Former Baron Corbin Explains Why He Wouldn't Go Back To WWE If They Asked Him Today

After spending 12 years of his wrestling career in WWE as "Baron Corbin," Thomas Pestock shockingly parted ways with the promotion last year, and has since gone on to compete in GCW and has plans to continue expanding his horizons. However, according to Pestock himself on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," he'd turn down an offer from WWE to return if it was presented to him at this stage.

Pestock explained that he could theoretically return to WWE a year from now and not be recognized by the new fans Netflix is bringing in, as he might not have the stigma of his previous character hindering his momentum. "If they call me right now, I would respectfully say 'no thank you, I need to clear this — I need to fix this.'" Pestock noted that he thought his "WWE NXT" run would clear the stigma, but once he returned to the main roster, he saw it was still there.

"I'm that guy — I can get the reactions out of the matches, they're really good matches, I can work with anybody, and I don't have bad chemistry with anyone," he explained, noting how he had major feuds with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns before they went on to capture world titles. "I think that's attributed to wanting to make guys look better than they are." Because of this, Pestock admits that he always had opportunities, but at the end of the day, he wanted a world title run that he never got.

